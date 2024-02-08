Salford Red Devils to appeal King Vuniyayawa ban which would rule him out of Leeds Rhinos clash

SALFORD RED DEVILS, already depleted by the loss of stars such as Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers, have been further hit with the news that the Disciplinary Match Review Panel has handed King Vuniyayawa a one-match ban.

The Salford prop was hanged a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge during the Red Devils’ 50-12 loss to St Helens at the weekend.

But, with the likes of Ethan Ryan out injured, Salford can ill-afford to lose another man ahead of the club’s clash against Leeds Rhinos next weekend in Round One of Super League with the club confirming they will appeal the suspension this afternoon.

The Salford statement reads: “Following review, we can confirm that the club is appealing the suspension issued to King Vuniyayawa by the Match Review Panel.

“The prop has been handed a one-match ban for Grade B ‘Dangerous Contact’ following a collision during our pre-season friendly against St Helens.”

