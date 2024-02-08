Sam Burgess admitted Warrington Wolves were blown out of the water with Huddersfield Giants’ offer for Tom Burgess

SAM BURGESS has admitted that Warrington Wolves were blown out of the water by Huddersfield Giants’ offer for Tom Burgess.

Yesterday, Huddersfield’s signature of Tom was announced with the England international penning a three-year deal at the John Smith’s Stadium.

However, Warrington boss Sam Burgess had spoken of his desire to try and bring Tom to the Cheshire club, but that deal was never forthcoming after Huddersfield gave Tom numbers that were “out of this world”.

“Tom told me exactly where he was at and I had a perfect amount of time to put in a counter-offer, but the numbers were just out of this world,” Burgess admitted.

“I’ve got to put my head coach’s hat on and it wouldn’t have been the right thing for the club. And with the salary cap as it is, I can’t do too much with it in the near future.

“I’ve got to be responsible in that respect. It’s the first time I couldn’t afford my younger brother, but I have to be responsible for Warrington as a club.

“Huddersfield came with a three-year deal and we just weren’t there. Financially we were way off where they were, but that’s the nature of the beast.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.