Wigan Warriors forward set to miss the rest of the Super League season

WIGAN WARRIORS have suffered a massive blow with the news that one of their in-form forwards is set to miss the rest of the Super League season.

Mike Cooper was taken off the field in the derby win over St Helens, and now head coach Matt Peet has confirmed that the former Warrington Wolves man will miss the rest of the season.

“Mike Cooper is a bad one, he will miss the rest of this season,” Peet said.

“He’s done quite a lot of damage to his knee and ACL, he’s got more consultation coming up. We are here to support Mike in his rehabilitation.

“He’s shown a real positive reaction in team meetings, he spoke to the group about still wanting to play his part, but he will be a blow on the field.”

Peet’s men will be backing up their 14-6 win over Saints with a fixture against Warrington this week, but the Wigan boss doesn’t believe that victory will impact the club moving forward.

“I don’t think it will have any bearing moving forward, it was a really positive day for us, it shows on a big occasion like that we were able to produce.

“But it’s onwards now.”