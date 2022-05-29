Castleford Tigers star Jason Qareqare among Super League stars named in Fiji squad

Castleford Tigers’ bright teenage prospect Jason Qareqare has been named in the initial Fiji squad for this year’s World Cup.

The 18-year-old winger, who burst onto the scene with a try-scoring debut at home to Hull last June, is joined by Salford’s King Vuniyayawa, Hull KR’s Korbin Sims, Hull FC trio Kane Evans, Tevita Satae and Joe Lovodua and London Broncos’ Sitiveni Moceidreke in a 50-strong pool named by Fiji coach Joe Dakuitoga.

Qareqare is of Fijian heritage and said to have been inspired to start playing Rugby League by the country’s run to the 2013 World Cup semi-finals.

The Bati beat New Zealand to make the last four for the third successive tournament in 2017, losing 54-6 to Australia, who beat England 6-0 in the final.

This year, the side skippered by former St Helens star Kevin Naiqama will compete in Group B alongside Australia, Scotland and Italy.

Former Sheffield player Dakuitoga and his squad will be based in Hull and have a warm-up game against England at Rochdale on Friday, October 7.

Fiji face Papua New Guinean at Sydney’s Campbelltown Stadium on Saturday, June 25, after which the squad will be trimmed to 30.

It will be their first match since besting the Kumuls 22-20 in Christchurch, New Zealand in November 2019.

Squad: Kevin Naiqama, Marcelo Montoya, Issac Lumelume, Vuate Karawalevu, Maika Sivo, Semi Valemei, Vereti Peceli, Waqa Blake, Taane Milne, Mikaele Ravalawa, Pio Maisamoa Seci, Braydon Wakeham, Sitiveni Moceidreke, Kurt Donoghoe, Ilaitia Moceidreke, Joeli Baleilevuka, Amenatave Bakabaka, Wilson Tabuya, Marika Turagaiviu, Ethan Robinson, Waqasaqa Qiolevu, Jason Qareqare, Ratu Inoke Vasuturaga, Iosefo Masi, Mesake Kurikitoga, Sunia Turuva, Netane Masima, Neville Fiu, Apisai Koroisau, Joe Lovodua, Penioni Tagituimua, Tariq Sims, Viliame Kikau, King Vuniyayawa, Lamar Manuel Liolevave, Jacob Saifiti, Daniel Saifiti, Korbin Sims, Tui Kamikamica, Kane Evans, Joseph Ratuvakacereivalu, Taniela Sadrugu, Tikiko Noke, Lasarusa Tabu, Jason Tigarea, William Eyre, Penaia Nadakuni, Tevita Satae, Keylen Miller, Maika Serulevu.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.