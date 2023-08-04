Sam Burgess a shock contender for Warrington Wolves job

SAM BURGESS is being considered as a shock candidate for the Warrington Wolves job.

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph which has claimed that the current South Sydney Rabbitohs could well be lured by a head coaching role.

The publication stated: “Burgess has made it known that he has ambitions to one day be a head coach having made the transition into the coaching ranks since retiring at the end of a decorated career in 2019. He has one year left on his coaching contract at the Rabbitohs but the club would not stand in his way should he take up a top job.”

Warrington are of course on the lookout for a new boss following the exit of Daryl Powell following last week’s demolition at the hands of Wakefield Trinity.

Justin Holbrook was widely touted as the man to take over, but he has instead signed a multi-year deal with the Sydney Roosters to become assistant coach.

