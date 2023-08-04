Super League rival boss confirms interest in Hull FC forward Andre Savelio as Theo Fages set for move

HULL FC forward Andre Savelio has been attracting interest from a rival Super League club.

Huddersfield Giants head coach Ian Watson has confirmed that the West Yorkshire club is looking at Savelio with a view to bring him in for 2024 and beyond.

“He is someone we have looked at, he is a good player and the right age for us. He is destructive in attack and he played well last week so he is someone of interest,” Watson said.

The Huddersfield boss was arguably one of the most active in the transfer market ahead of the 2023 Super League season, but Watson admits that the Giants will most likely lose Theo Fages at the end of the year.

The French halfback has been linked with a move to the Catalans Dragons and Watson conceded that Fages will move on.

“The situation is looking like that’s where he is heading (leaving Huddersfield), we will let him make the decision. He will come out in the right time and make people know.”