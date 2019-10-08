Sam Burgess one of three players ruled out of Great Britain tour

Sam Burgess has been ruled out of Great Britain’s Autumn tour.

A shoulder injury has ruled Burgess out of international contention for a second straight year after missing England’s Test series with New Zealand in 2018.

Burgess picked up the injury while with South Sydney Rabbitohs, who reached the NRL Finals.

Kallum Watkins and Stevie Ward have also been ruled out of contention with rib and hamstring problems respectively.

“It’s disappointing to lose players, and they are all gutted to be out of contention for the tour,” said Kevin Sinfield, the RFL’s Rugby Director.

“The reaction we’ve had from all players is overwhelmingly positive about the return of GB, and that was the case for Kallum, Stevie and especially Sam, as he’s one of the few guys in contention to have played for Great Britain previously.

“But injuries happen, they test your strength in depth, and they provide opportunities to others. We’ll still have plenty of quality and experience in our squad when it’s announced next week.”

Great Britain will name their 24-man squad for the tour on Monday.