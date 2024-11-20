Danny McGuire on first experience as Castleford head coach, potential signings, his style of play and bringing in “the best defensive coach” in Super League

DANNY MCGUIRE has admitted he “was ready” to take up the reins as Castleford Tigers head coach following the sacking of Craig Lingard.

Lingard was dismissed following the culmination of the 2024 Super League season after the Tigers finished tenth, with McGuire appointed to his first permanent head coaching role for 2025.

Now the former Leeds Rhinos halfback believes that the Tigers job came at the “right time” for him.

“I’m enjoying it. I’ve got to admit I’m enjoying making the decisions and leading,” McGuire said.

“I felt like as a player that was my role anyway so I’m fairly comfortable in telling people what they need to do and the players have been really responsive.

“I felt like I was ready and that I had earned my stripes and done my time. The chance came about and sometimes you need to be in the right place at the right time and I felt like I had a good grip on where the club wanted to go and it matched my ambition.

“I just want to produce and be part of a team that represents the badge well. Commitment and effort is a non-negotiable if you’re going to play in my team.”

So what kind of play can Castleford fans expect under McGuire?

“I like my players to express themselves. I like my players to play with freedom and trust in their ability to pull off the plays.

“But that has to be built on the back of hard work, effort and a bigger appreciation of defence. I think at times we were too be easy scored against last season.

“We have got to understand that defence is more important than attack. Attack comes off the back of being gritty defensively.

“Brett Delaney is heading up the defensive side of things and he brings a lot. He is a no-nonsense coach.

“In my opinion, he is the best defensive coach in the competition and you only have to look at Hull KR to see what he has brought there.”

The Castleford boss also hinted at new signings coming through the doors at The Jungle.

“We’ve got a good squad, a young energetic squad who all want to improve. We have got some boys coming from overseas to help us do that too.

“We have got some exciting signings and potential signings in the next few weeks or months to bring in too.”

