Wigan Warriors ACL blow reveals as Matt Peet confirms serious injury

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has confirmed that Brad O’Neill has suffered a horrendous ACL injury.

The Wigan hooker left the field early in the loss to Warrington Wolves last week and now Peet has revealed that O’Neill could be out for around nine months.

“Brad has done his ACL and he had his scan last night,” Peet said.

“He has got a follow up with the specialist but as far as the timeframe is concerned, you are looking at nine months.

“He has been through these things before, he did his other ACL when he was a teenager.”

