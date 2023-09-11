Sam Burgess slams “bulls**t” speculation surrounding South Sydney Rabbitohs exit

SAM BURGESS has hit back at “bulls**t” speculation surrounding his exit from South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The crosscode star had already signed a deal to become Warrington Wolves head coach at the end of the 2023 season but left his Rabbitohs post early.

Souths missed out on the end-of-season finals and it was alleged Burgess fell out with head coach Jason Demetriou after claims that Mitchell and Walker received favouritism at the club.

Burgess made a special cameo on the Matty Johns Show on Sunday night where he was put on the spot about his exit.

“I don’t really want to go back into the detail of it all,” Burgess said. “I went in that morning to do the best thing for the club and for the team in that moment.

“I thought being there and the distraction that was around, I made what I thought the best decision was for the team at that time to get away from there.

“A few things had gone on behind closed doors so I thought it’s just best to leave it there and move on.”

One rumour which came out of the event was claims by Fox Sports reporter James Hooper that Burgess had fallen out with Souths owner Russell Crowe after the latter allegedly put the phone down on the ex-England international.

“After some robust conversation the Hollywood star had two key questions – is everyone on the same page and can everyone put the club first?” Hooper wrote.

“When Sam continued to detail his list of grievances the Hollywood actor abruptly ended the phone call by hanging up. Yep, the engaged signal.”

However, Burgess slammed that speculation.

“That’s bulls**t, yeah it’s bulls**t,” Burgess said emphatically.

“I’ll clear this up. It’s bulls**t because there was no hang up whatsoever. We had a good conversation and he said ‘all right mate we’ll see you later’.

“I don’t know where it’s come from. Somebody has to hang up.

“There was no animosity whatsoever, I was supposed to be up at his farm this week, but expecting the baby and all that.”

