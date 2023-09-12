Hull KR halfback Brad Schneider finds new club for 2024

HULL KR halfback Brad Schneider has found a new club for 2024.

The former Canberra Raiders star has been with the East Yorkshire side in recent months following a short-term move to KR.

Now, Schneider has signed with reigning NRL premiers Penrith Panthers for next season.

The halfback made his NRL debut for the Raiders in 2021 and played 12 games for the first-team before moving to the Super League.

He has been a big hit for Rovers since making the move, helping Willie Peters’ side to a Challenge Cup Final with a Golden Point drop goal in the win over Wigan Warriors in the semi-final.

“Brad joins the Panthers with NRL and Super League experience and will add depth to the club’s top 30 squad,” Panthers chief executive Matt Cameron said.

“Brad is a talented playmaker and we believe he will flourish in Panthers colours.”

