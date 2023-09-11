Two Super League clubs’ interest in Wakefield Trinity star Jai Whitbread hots up with relegation looming

TWO Super League clubs’ interest in Wakefield Trinity star Jai Whitbread is hotting up with relegation looming for the West Yorkshire side.

Trinity currently sit bottom of the Super League table with just two games left of the regular season, meaning they need to win both of their remaining fixtures and hope that local rivals Castleford Tigers lose both of theirs.

The fact that Wakefield have won just four games all year does not exactly inspire confidence that Mark Applegarth’s men can stave off the relegation danger this time around.

That, of course, will mean that other Super League clubs will look to some of Trinity’s stars to bolster their squads going into 2024 – and one of those that has been attracting interest in recent months is prop Jai Whitbread.

Last month, League Express revealed that Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors and Hull KR had outlined their intention in bringing Whitbread to their respective clubs.

Of course, Hull KR no longer have any overseas quota spots, but the race for the former Gold Coast Titans enforcer is hotting up with all Warrington and Wigan still keen on the 25-year-old.

Whitbread may well have signed a new deal with Trinity at the end of last season until 2025, but relegation would make the contract null and void.

