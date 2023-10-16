Leeds Rhinos star Richie Myler blasts ‘disgusting’ comments made about him and his family on social media website

LEEDS RHINOS star Richie Myler has taken to Instagram to slam ‘disgusting’ comments made about him and his family on social media website Tattle.Life.

The website describes itself as a commentary on public business social media accounts and claims that it allows “commentary and critiques of people that choose to monetise their personal life as a business and release it into the public domain”.

However, that hasn’t stopped Myler from getting sickening abuse, something which he posted on Instagram about, saying: ““For over 12 months there has been several individuals who have felt the need to write derogatory and disgusting comments about me and my family on this awful website.

“This is not just people having an opinion on somebody else’s life choices, these 4,000 comments (all by the same six or seven accounts) are harmful and sickening.

“Three accounts have been successfully uncovered, and thanks to North Yorkshire Police, which is taking this very seriously, are now been fully investigated as an open case.

“If anyone on here has any information on this, please direct message me or contact North Yorkshire Police. Thanks”.

Myler joined Leeds in 2018 and has since gone on to make over 100 appearances for the Rhinos.

