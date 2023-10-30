Three clubs reportedly in the hunt for St Helens’ Super League star Jack Welsby

THREE CLUBS are reportedly in the hunt for St Helens’ Super League star Jack Welsby.

Recently named England captain for the opening two Tests against Tonga in the absence of George Williams, Welsby has reportedly been attracting interest from Down Under.

The infamous Australian journalist The Mole has written in his column in the Wide World of Sports that Welsby is being looked at by Wests Tigers, St George Illawarra Dragons and a club based outside of Sydney.

Just 22 years of age, the fullback – who can also play anywhere along the backline and at loose-forward – stole the show earlier in the year in St Helens’ incredible win over Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge.

And now it appears as though NRL sides will come calling with The Mole claiming: “the Saints may be willing to allow Welsby to test himself in the NRL if they get a hefty transfer fee for his services.”

Of course, Welsby is still under contract with Saints until the end of the 2025 Super League season.

