Bentley and Milford set for the Eco-Power Stadium!

The weekend’s programme in the National Conference League will be wrapped up by a Division Three fixture on Sunday between Bentley and Milford.

The game will be played at the Eco-Power Stadium as a curtain-raiser to the Betfred Championship fixture between Doncaster and Dewsbury Rams, and will kick off at 12.45pm.

Fixtures

Friday 26 April 2024

PREMIER DIVISION

West Bowling v York Acorn

Saturday 27 April 2024

PREMIER DIVISION

Heworth v Kells

Lock Lane v Siddal

DIVISION ONE

Hull Dockers v Clock Face Miners

DIVISION TWO

Saddleworth Rangers v Thornhill Trojans

Shaw Cross Sharks v Barrow Island

DIVISION THREE

East Leeds v Drighlington

Sunday 28 April 2024

DIVISION THREE

Bentley v Milford (Keepmoat Stadium, 12.45pm)