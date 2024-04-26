Bentley and Milford set for the Eco-Power Stadium!

The weekend’s programme in the National Conference League will be wrapped up by a Division Three fixture on Sunday between Bentley and Milford.
The game will be played at the Eco-Power Stadium as a curtain-raiser to the Betfred Championship fixture between Doncaster and Dewsbury Rams, and will kick off at 12.45pm.
Fixtures
Friday 26 April 2024
PREMIER DIVISION
West Bowling v York Acorn
Saturday 27 April 2024
PREMIER DIVISION
Heworth v Kells
Lock Lane v Siddal
DIVISION ONE
Hull Dockers v Clock Face Miners
DIVISION TWO
Saddleworth Rangers v Thornhill Trojans
Shaw Cross Sharks v Barrow Island
DIVISION THREE
East Leeds v Drighlington
Sunday 28 April 2024
DIVISION THREE
Bentley v Milford (Keepmoat Stadium, 12.45pm)
