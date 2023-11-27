Ex-Wigan Warriors star Kai Pearce-Paul reveals “one of the best players” he has ever played with in Super League

FORMER Wigan Warriors star Kai Pearce-Paul has revealed “one of the best players” he has ever played with in Super League.

Pearce-Paul has penned a deal with NRL side Newcastle Knights for 2024 and beyond, and he has waxed lyrical about new NRL recruit Morgan Smithies.

Smithies will go up against Pearce-Paul in round one with the former joining Canberra Raiders – and it’s fair to say that the rangy back-rower is impressed with his former teammate.

“I would say Morgan is one of the best players I have ever played with,” Pearce-Paul told the Daily Telegraph.

“He is skilful and he has all the ingredients but the big thing with Morgan is his work ethic – he will make 65 or 70 tackles a game on average.

“He will do the hard work … the work you don’t look at when you are on TV. You don’t realise it but we come into training and his statistics are through the roof.

“He plays 80 minutes in the middle, he works hard for his teammates and I think everyone can say if there is one player you trust, you trust Morgan, he is always working, he never gives up. One of the best players I have played with in my life.”

Both Smithies and Pearce-Paul ended their Wigan careers in the best way possible in 2023, lifting the Super League Grand Final trophy at Old Trafford following a 10-2 win over Catalans Dragons.

