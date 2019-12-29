SBW to face Tigers in pre-season

Toronto Wolfpack will field a strong squad when they face Castleford Tigers in pre-season.

Club officials have confirmed to League Express that they intend to field their top performers in Michael Shenton’s testimonial, and that could include Sonny Bill Williams.

SBW will link up with the Toronto squad in the coming days as well as the rest of the club’s overseas players that have yet to report for pre-season training at the club.

The majority of them will feature at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on January 19th, just a fortnight before the two clubs battle it out in the Super League opener as part of the double header at Headingley.

Castleford are also expected to field a strong side in the match, having played a mixture of youth and senior players in their opening pre-season match against Bradford Bulls on Boxing Day.

