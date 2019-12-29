Brierley eager for Robins’ debut

Craven Park has been a happy hunting ground for Ryan Brierley throughout his career.

Now he’s hoping he can wreak havoc for the Robins in 2020.

Brierley has enjoyed some memorable moments at his new home, while being on the opposing side.

He scored a spectacular long-distance try against the Robins during his maiden Super League spell with Huddersfield before scoring two crucial tries for the Giants as they defeated the Robins in the 2016 Qualifiers, a victory that secured Huddersfield safety and condemned Rovers to the Million Pound Game.

But having now changed his allegiance, he’s hoping to bring Robins fans delight, rather than despair, next year.

“It will be nice to have them supporting me for once,” he joked.

“What I notice is the atmosphere they create, especially in that East stand; it’s a noisy place. I was watching a game on the TV and I could see the camera visibly shake.

“I’m actually looking forward to getting involved in the community and knowing what this club means to people. You hear a lot about the Hull derby and what it means, but I want to experience it first hand.

“I just want to buy into every little bit of it and I’ll dive straight in at the deep end.”

© League Express Mon 30th Dec 2019