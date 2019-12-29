Hull FC heading for membership record

Hull FC’s impressive off-field work continues after they passed this weekend’s membership discount deadline with more than 8,000 members signed up

It’s the most the club has ever registered at this stage of the year, with a new membership record in sight.

It’s likely to be the most members recorded by any club so far this year, with Hull and Leeds leading the way for yet another year.

The Black and Whites’ latest innovative campaign included Challenge 10k, in which a number of different prize draws take place for every 1,000 members passed, with the 8,000th member recently winning VIP tickets, travel and accommodation to the Challenge Cup Final and Grand Final!

It gets better too! If Hull register 9,000 members, one lucky fan will be heading to Australia to watch State of Origin, whilst if the club hits a massive 10,000 members one fan will get their hands on £10,000 in cash at the first game of the season.

Much of the club’s marketing drive comes from their Chief Executive, James Clark. He says there is a feelgood factor around the club at the moment.

“There is definitely a buzz about the place, both within the club and the fan base.

“I think the number and stature of the new faces has helped, they are quality additions, but it’s also worth noting the quality we already have here is just as eye catching.

“I think everyone is just looking forward to another season getting started and with that it brings hope and expectation, especially at a club like Hull. That anticipation is always a real buzz for everyone involved this time of year.”

Meanwhile League Express has learned that the club may be on the verge of a significant sponsorship agreement with an internationally recognised brand.

Whilst Clark wouldn’t be drawn on the matter, he did concede a number of commercial conversations are ongoing.

