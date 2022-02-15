Tributes paid from across game to Rugby League great Johnny Whiteley

Tributes have been paid from across the game following the death of Hull FC, Hull KR and Great Britain great Johnny Whiteley MBE at the age of 91.

Whiteley spent his whole 15-year playing career with Hull FC, making over 400 appearances between 1950 and 1965 and winning two championships.

He then went on to coach both FC and Hull KR, becoming equally revered on both sides of the city.

Whiteley also earned 15 caps for Great Britain, winning the World Cup in 1954 and 1960, and coached the Lions to their last Ashes win in Australia in 1970.

He was awarded the MBE in 2005 for services to Rugby League and the community, and joined the Rugby League Hall of Fame in 2018.

Hull FC chief executive James Clark said: “Johnny is widely regarded as the finest rugby league player to represent this city, and amongst the very best in the history of the sport, so this is an extremely sad day for our club and rugby league.

“He represented Hull FC as a player, coach and ambassador with passion, humility and the utmost dedication for the last 70 years and he will leave a significant hole in the family and fabric of this club.

“Johnny approached life with such youthful energy, vigour and determination, and despite how sad this moment is, it should also be an opportunity to celebrate his incredible life and legacy, including his dedication to the sport and the city he loved so dearly.

“His influence and contribution reaches far beyond rugby league and he served his community selflessly for many, many years, which will never be forgotten.

“For those of us who knew him and had the privilege of spending invaluable time with him, he will not only be remembered as a legend of the club, the finest ambassador for the sport and a dedicated servant of the city – but most notably, a great friend.

“On behalf of Adam, our board and everyone associated with Hull FC, we send our heartfelt condolences to Joan, Kim, Jane, and the rest of the family, who will always be part of the family at this club.”

Hull KR owner Neil Hudgell also paid tribute to Whiteley.

“We are all so desperately sad to hear of the passing of Johnny Whiteley MBE.

“A true gentleman in every sense of the word. A legend of the sport and our City.

“Johnny achieved everything, and did it with such dignity. A man of great humility, wisdom, humour.

“We all learned a lot from Johnny over the years.

“We were lucky to share Johnny’s company so often at Sewell Group Craven Park, and I will forever cherish so many of his wonderful stories.

“A Black and White to the core, we know just how much pain our friends across the river will feel today.

“We send all our love and best wishes at such a difficult time to Johnny’s family, his many friends and everyone at Hull FC.

“Sleep well Johnny, may you roam the range forever.”

RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer said: “Johnny Whiteley MBE was a remarkable man, loved and respected by both Hull FC and Hull Kingston Rovers, and someone whose life will rightly be remembered and celebrated well beyond his home city, and beyond the sport of Rugby League.

“He was a unique link between the first Rugby League World Cup of 1954, in which he was a non-playing member of the victorious Great Britain squad, and our last Great Britain team to win the Ashes in 1970, when he was the coach – the players from that tour always talk of him with awe, affection and respect.

“His stature in our sport is underlined by his place in the Rugby League Hall of Fame and on the RFL’s Roll of Honour, and it is significant that he was awarded the MBE in 2005 for services both to Rugby League and to the community of his home city, where he was such a popular and loved figure.

“On behalf of the RFL and the sport, our condolences to his family and his many friends.”

Tributes were also paid from across Rugby League on social media to one the sport’s true greats.

God bless you Johnny Whiteley, touched so many hearts, rest easy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bmte7nBDNb — Paul Cooke (@pcooke06) February 14, 2022

Very sad to hear the passing of Johnny Whiteley. At my time at @hullfcofficial Johnny went out of his way to always speak to me and any player he came across. A true legend of the game!!! A true gentleman. Deepest, sincerest condolences to all the Whiteley family. — Leon Pryce (@leonpryce6) February 14, 2022

Very sad to hear the passing of Johnny Whiteley. A true gentleman who I was lucky to chat with on many occasions when he visited the training ground. Always I wise word and a good story. Thoughts are with all of Johnny’s family. RIP gentleman John!🖤⚪ https://t.co/EXByACblla — Gareth Ellis (@gazellis12) February 14, 2022

So saddened at the news that Johnny Whiteley has died at 91, a true legend of the game and a great ambassador for @hullfcofficial and @TheRFL in general, he will be greatly missed, a man who lived for RL and what a lovely man he was. Rest well Johnny,Deepest sympathy tohis family pic.twitter.com/z4WqJmgPJ1 — Jim Mills (@millsjim44) February 14, 2022