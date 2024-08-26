Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin believes Super League side is “in real danger”

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin believes Catalans Dragons are “in real danger” going into the final number of games in the 2024 Super League season.

The Dragons have capitulated in recent weeks to be in with a real shout of dropping out of the Super League play-offs.

And, following an 18-6 loss to the Leeds Rhinos on Friday evening, Wilkin believes that the French side will be looking over their shoulder at Brad Arthur’s side – as well as the Leigh Leopards.

“Catalans will be really nervous now because Leeds have just chopped 24 points off the points difference with that 12-point win.

“It was an exceptional second-half from Leeds but Catalans looked tidy in the first half but really fell away in that second half and Steve McNamara will be asking questions of his players about whether they can go toe-to-toe with the top side.

“They are in real danger of falling out of the play-offs. If Leeds or Leigh get in then you feel, on form, Catalans will be the team to drop out.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast