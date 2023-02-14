The Super League sides with the best and worst opening day records as St Helens and Leeds Rhinos post impressive statistics

EVERY rugby league fan loves a good statistic and heading into the new season, it’s interesting to note how successful each Super League club has been in round one since the summer era began.

St Helens have the best record in opening fixtures of a Super League season, having won 21 of their previous 27 games.

Leigh Leopards are the only club not to have won their first game of a Super League campaign, having lost all three of their previous fixtures.

Here are the statistics:

St Helens 77.77% (W21, L5, D1)

Leeds Rhinos 74.07% (W20, L7, D0)

Hull FC 60.00% (W15, L8, D2)

Wigan Warriors 59.25% (W16, L9, D2)

Warrington Wolves 51.85% (W14, L12, D1)

Castleford Tigers 48.00% (W12, L12, D1)

Huddersfield Giants 45.83% (W11, L13, D0)

Catalans Dragons 35.29% (W6, L10, D1)

Salford Red Devils 33.33% (W8, L16, D0)

Wakefield Trinity 33.33% (W8, L16, D0)

Hull Kingston Rovers 33.33% (W5, L8, D2)

Leigh Leopards 0.00% (W0, L3, D0)

In terms of the longest streak of victories in opening games, Leeds Rhinos have won 15 between 2001 and 2015.

That run of consecutive successes started with a 50-18 triumph at London Broncos on 3 March, 2001 and was ended with a 12-10 home defeat against Warrington Wolves on 4 February, 2016.

St Helens have won their last nine opening games of a Super League season. Their last defeat in Round 1 was 40-4 at home to Huddersfield Giants on 2 February, 2013.

Both Wigan Warriors and Hull FC have won their last three opening games of a Super League season.

Salford Red Devils are seeking their first successive Round 1 victories, after winning 26-16 at Castleford Tigers in 2022. Their eight previous opening game successes have been followed by a defeat the following season.

Hull Kingston Rovers have the longest streak of games without a victory in opening games of a Super League season, having lost five and drawn one (2012-2016 and 2018).

Wakefield Trinity have lost their last four opening games of a Super League season. Their last victory in Round 1 was 28-6 away to Hull Kingston Rovers on 2 February, 2018.

If Trinity suffer defeat at home to Catalans Dragons on Friday, they would set a new unwanted record of five opening game losses in a row.

Hull Kingston Rovers have lost their last two opening games of a Super League season. Their last victory in Round 1 was 30-12 at home to Wakefield Trinity on 31 January, 2020.