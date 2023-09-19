Warrington Wolves star Paul Vaughan handed lengthy ban at tribunal despite pleading not guilty

THE verdict for Warrington Wolves forward Paul Vaughan is on after being sent to an independent tribunal this evening.

Vaughan, who was charged with a Grade E offence of making unnecessary contact with an opponent during last Friday’s Betfred Super League match against St Helens, pleaded not guilty but has been banned for four games. He is also fined £500.

