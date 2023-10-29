England boss Shaun Wane hits out at Kristian Woolf and Tonga following Test Series triumph

ENGLAND head coach Shaun Wane has hit out at Kristian Woolf and Tonga for their comments following England’s Test Series win over Tonga.

England secured a 14-4 win against Woolf’s men at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday – a result that ensured Wane’s side would take home the Series win after a 22-18 victory in the first Test.

However, following the first Test, Woolf had made comments about the speed of the ruck whilst Tonga captain Addin Fonua-Blake had confessed he had never heard of star Mikey Lewis.

And Wane took umbrage with that in his post-match press conference following Saturday’s win.

“I didn’t understand any of it [Woolf’s comments]. It was factually wrong about the time of the ruck and I didn’t understand any of it,” Wane said.

“I’m really, really proud. I was absolutely desperate to win that game today, just from the things that’s been said about my players this week, and about my team, my mates, really upset me.

“It was a massive motivator for us, them talking about how ‘we didn’t win the game’, that they don’t know Mikey, and that the ground wasn’t right and it was heavy.

“That excuse about the ruck and the referees cheating, so to prove them wrong by a firm pitch, a really slow ruck, and they couldn’t have anything their own way again.

“It was just showing a lot of disrespect from the players so to get those two wins is great and I’d be interested to see what the next excuse is.”

