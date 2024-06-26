Shaun Wane could miss England’s game in France following surgery

ENGLAND coach Shaun Wane could miss Saturday’s international against France after undergoing surgery.

Wane had an ankle operation on Tuesday and was absent for Wednesday’s training session.

The England men’s squad is currently in camp in Wigan without any of their senior coaches, as assistant Andy Last is only due to arrive later from France, where he now works at Catalans.

England are set to fly out on Friday ahead of the game at Toulouse’s State Ernest Wallon, which kicks off on Saturday at 5pm UK time.

No final decision has yet been made but if they are without Wane, it is expected that ex-Hull FC and Castleford boss Last would take charge of the team for the game – England’s first of the year and the only before two-match series against Samoa in October and November.