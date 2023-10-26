Wheelchair game continues to grow in thrilling Super League season

THIS year’s Wheelchair Super League was, by any measure, the biggest and best yet.

More fans. More exposure. More competitive games. After all the success of the World Cup in 2022, won by hosts England, the wheelchair game has gone to another level.

Never was that clearer than in the Grand Final earlier this month, as Wigan shocked favourites Leeds in a quite brilliant match to claim the title.

The Warriors’ triumph reflected just how hotly-contested the season has been, as only in the final round of games did they secure a play-off place with a nervy win over Hull FC.

Indeed, Hull were one of the stories of the season. Under coach Mike Swainger, and with star players such as Tristan Norfolk and mid-season addition Martin Norris, they established themselves as a real force in the game, part of a new ‘big five’ that left only Warrington as uncompetitive in the division.

But Hull were pipped to the play-off post by the Warriors and by Halifax, who were defending champions – and claimed a share of the European Club Championship by virtue of a draw with French winners Catalans Dragons in August.

In the league, Halifax struggled for consistency, and despite having top players like Rob Hawkins and the emerging Toms, Martin and Green, they were not as strong when without French-based stars Seb Bechara and Jeremy Bourson, and lost to Leeds in the play-off semi-finals.

Alongside Hull, the season’s other surprise package were London Roosters. In only their second season, and after being well behind the title pace last term, they finished joint-top of the table with eight wins from ten.

Lewis King, named as the first Wheels of Steel award winner, and Joe Coyd took the headlines but the performances of Jack Linden and Jason Owen also demonstrated the talent in the Roosters’ squad under the leadership of England coach Tom Coyd (who was named Coach of the Year).

Alas, they came unstuck in the semi-finals against Wigan, despite home advantage, as did Leeds a week later in the Grand Final despite leading the way all season.

The Rhinos won the League Leaders’ Shield for the third year running, with Nathan Collins producing some inspirational performances and Josh Butler a developing star (winning the Young Player of the Year award) in James Simpson’s first year as coach, but they could not show their best on the big stage.

Indeed that is becoming a theme for Leeds, who also lost the Grand Final last year and were beaten by an exceptional Catalans in the Challenge Cup showpiece in Sheffield in August.

Instead, Wigan claimed glory in the end, a near-perfect display in the final by Declan Roberts, ably assisted by Adam Rigby and Jack Heggie, suffocating the previously impregnable Leeds.

They won only half of their regular-season games but found their form when it mattered most to defeat each of the top two in nail-biting encounters and win their first title, two years since the Wigan club took in the former Leyland Warriors.

While nobody expected them to claim the title, after a vintage display Wigan were certainly worthy champions of a season which brought so many brilliant matches throughout.

More of them were available to watch online than ever before, with the introduction of ‘Magic’ rounds making broadcast easier as well as taking the game to all corners of the country in Birmingham, Newcastle, Manchester and London.

The Sportsman covered some matches, while several of the clubs provided their own live streaming. For the major finals, the BBC and Sky again did a commendable job in selling the wheelchair game.

That’s not to say that all the promise of last year’s World Cup has been fulfilled yet, however.

Many matches remain attended by tens rather than hundreds or thousands, but the final at Manchester’s National Basketball Centre – played in front of a strong and vocal backing from both Wigan and Leeds – was an indication of the potential.

So too, no doubt, will be the much-anticipated rematch between England and France on November 5 at Leeds’ First Direct Arena, which ought to be a fitting end to a thrilling year.

