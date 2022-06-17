Combined Nations All Stars reveal their line-up to take on England

Ellery Hanley has named his Combined Nations All Stars team to face England in Saturday’s mid-season international at Warrington.

Hull KR’s Shaun Kenny-Dowall will captain a side that features players from seven different Super League clubs – but none from any of the competiton’s leading sides.

Catalans Dragons’ Samisoni Langi was the only player from a top-four club named in their initial 20-man squad but he misses out, as does Hull FC’s Manu Ma’u and Hull KR’s Matt Parcell.

Both England-qualified hookers make the team, with Warrington Wolves’ Daryl Clark to start and Leeds Rhinos’ Kruise Leeming on the bench.

Rhyse Martin, Zane Tetevano and Matt Prior complete a four-strong Leeds contingent, the most of any club.

Leeming and Prior are among seven players retained from last year’s All Stars game, along with Ken Sio, Peter Mata’utia (who moves to fullback), Chris Satae, Kenny Edwards and Kelepi Tanginoa.

Wakefield Trinity’s Jacob Miller and Salford Red Devils’ Brodie Croft were both late call-ups to the side but will start as the halfbacks.

“It’s been a great week in camp and every single player has given their all, so it was tough to narrow it down to just 17,” said head coach Hanley.

“However, I have the utmost trust in this group of players to go out there, give England a real game and get the win we’re all craving.”

The All Stars will be led onto the pitch for the match by two Tongan internationals, Konrad Hurrell and Fuifui Moimoi, with both teams wearing Tonga-inspired jerseys for the fixture in aim of their tsunami recovery efforts.

Combined Nations All Stars team to face England: Peter Mata’utia (Warrington Wolves); Ken Sio (Salford Red Devils), Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos), Shaun Kenny-Dowall (Hull KR), Mahe Fonua (Castleford Tigers); Jacob Miller (Wakefield Trinity), Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils); Ligi Sao (Hull FC), Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves), Zane Tetevano (Leeds Rhinos); Kenny Edwards (Castleford Tigers), Kelepi Tanginoa (Wakefield Trinity), Matt Prior (Leeds Rhinos). Interchanges: Kruise Leeming (Leeds Rhinos), Joe Lovodua (Hull FC), Chris Satae (Hull FC), David Fifita (Wakefield Trinity).