Oldham confirm Bower Fold return

Oldham have confirmed they will return to Bower Fold in 2020.

The Roughyeds will play in the Championship next season and as a result, will return to the home of Stalybridge Celtic next season as the Vestacare Stadium doesn’t meet the RFL’s minimum standards.

“Bower Fold is a great venue and one our fans enjoying going to,” said chairman Chris Hamilton.

“While its unfortunate that we have to move out of Oldham, that is the price of success and, having played there for two seasons in 2016 and 2017, we know we can make it a difficult place for opposing teams to visit.

“That’s the intention again as we meet the challenges of being in the Championship and we are again grateful to Rob Gorski and Stalybridge Celtic for their support in allowing us to play there.”