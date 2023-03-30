Should we have two point field-goals?

League Express editor MARTYN SADLER likes what he sees with two-point field-goals in the NRL

Back in 2021 the NRL introduced the concept of a two-point field-goal.

From that season onwards in the NRL, if a player dropped a goal from outside the 40-metre line, he would get two points rather than the one point he would get for a normal field-goal.

Anyone who watched the game between Parramatta and Penrith last Thursday would have witnessed just what a difference a two-point field-goal can make.

With Parramatta leading 16-14 with seconds of the game remaining, the Panthers were awarded a penalty that was too far out for a goal to be kicked.

Their halfback Nathan Cleary (above) kicked the ball into touch, just beyond the 40-metre line and from the resulting restart, he was standing just on the other side of the line and kicked a wonderfully accurate drop-goal that sailed over the posts to bring the match level.

It was a superbly exciting moment, both for the Penrith supporters and for anyone who was watching the match on television.

And I thought of that goal when I was watching the game between Huddersfield and St Helens later that day, when Saints were holding onto a two-point lead in the closing stages of the game.

If the Giants had been able within the laws to score two points from a drop-goal from deep, surely they would have tried to do so.

Unfortunately, however, although we have copied plenty of laws introduced by the NRL, the two-point field-goal is not one of them.

When new rules are introduced, if they place an onus on players to develop greater skills, then I am normally in favour.

Unfortunately the RFL and Super League, in their infinite wisdom, decided not to go down this route with two-point field-goals.

I think that was a mistake.

