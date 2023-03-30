Wakefield Trinity set to receive major boost ahead of Castleford Tigers fixture

WAKEFIELD TRINITY need some inspiration from somewhere – and they may be about to get it.

Though it won’t come before Mark Applegarth’s side travel to St Helens tomorrow night, six members of the Trinity first-team could return for the crunch clash against Castleford Tigers in a week’s time.

Wakefield have been cut to ribbons with injury this season which has prompted Applegarth’s dip into the loan market in the shape of Innes Senior and Sam Hewitt.

But, there is good news to come for Trinity fans.

Applegarth responded with a list of names when asked who could be back for the Castleford clash: “Liam Hood, Renouf Atoni, Kev Proctor, hopefully we will have Lee Gaskell, Jorge (Taufua) and Sam Hewitt coming back from his one-match ban.

“So as you can see, there are some quality names who could be back.

“Josh Bowden won’t be far off and Kelepi Tanginoa won’t be far off. So there’s some big players just around the corner for us.”

Ahead of tomorrow night’s clash against reigning champions St Helens, Applegarth is thriving on the underdog tag.

“I don’t think there’s any pressure on us on Friday night and I think that’s the beauty of it,” Applegarth continued.

“Anyone outside of the four walls of our changing room won’t be expecting us to win, but we’re going there to take it to St Helens.

“It’s always a good opportunity to test yourself against the world champions. They’ve been the most consistent team in Super League for the past three or four years, so we’re looking forward to going there.”