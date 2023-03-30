Leigh Leopards will have a record attendance against Wigan Warriors in Super League clash tonight

LEIGH LEOPARDS will have a record attendance at the Leigh Sports Village tonight as Wigan Warriors visit the Super League ground.

Owner Derek Beaumont has announced on Twitter that 9013 tickets have been sold for tonight’s game – which is live on Sky Sports as well – making that the biggest ever attendance for a Leigh home game.

Local indie band Lottery Winners will be playing a live set before the fixture as well as at half-time as Beaumont continues to lead the way in terms of entertainment and variety at his home games.

Beaumont tweeted: “There we have it as ⁦@LotteryWinners sound check ahead of the battle of the borough the 9013th ticket goes and we will have our biggest ever ⁦@SuperLeague attendance tonight! Massive thanks to both sets of fans.”