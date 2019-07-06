Watch Rugby League Back Chat online now

Should clubs be held financially liable for the actions of their fans?

Women’s Rugby League is building towards the next World Cup in 2021 but can we expect full time players any time soon?

And as the bottom of Super League gets even more interesting with Huddersfield joining Hull KR, Leeds and London in the drop zone, is this a case for keeping relegation?

Who better for host Matt Shaw to to ask than Giants’ loose forward Oliver Roberts, Leeds Rhinos’ women’s player Lois Forsell and Featherstone Rovers’ CEO Davide Longo. Watch the latest show below:

Catch the first broadcast of Rugby League Back Chat each Thursday on FreeSports.