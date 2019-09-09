Simon Grix confirms playing retirement

Halifax head coach Simon Grix has confirmed his playing days are finished.

Grix was named as the new Fax coach earlier this year, moving up from his role as player-coach.

The forward, who enjoyed a ten-year career at Warrington, hasn’t featured on the pitch since taking the role and confirmed he has now hung up the boots for good.

Regarded as one of the most underrated players of his time, Grix started his career with his hometown club before making the move to Warrington in 2006.

During his time with Warrington, Grix made 179 appearances, playing a pivotal role in the club’s success despite injuries being a frustration throughout his career.

A horrific double leg break in 2014 marked the end of his time with Warrington, before returning to Fax once back to full fitness in 2016, where he went on to make a further 51 appearances.

“To be honest I haven’t missed playing,” Grix said.

“As I’ve said all along, there are difficult decisions to be made in this job and I’d have to be absolutely outstanding to tell someone they’re not playing and me turn out.

“I think I’ve had a decent career based on a lot of hurdles in the way. I can retire pretty happy with what I’ve done. I’ve enjoyed my time and now young blokes with fitter bodies can take the reins and I’ll do my best at this job. I’m alright with that.”