The reason three Super League games have been moved with final-round fixtures spread out

WIGAN WARRIORS can retain the League Leaders’ Shield on Thursday night (September 19, 8pm) after their game with Salford Red Devils was brought forward 24 hours.

The Warriors are two points clear going into the final round of regular-season Super League fixtures after beating Leeds Rhinos last week.

Sky Sports have moved the match to be one of their exclusive picks, with their choice of Friday night game still to be decided.

Hull KR, who would claim the Shield with a win if Wigan are beaten, host Leeds on Friday, when Leigh Leopards v St Helens and Warrington Wolves v London Broncos also take place.

It means there will not quite be final-day drama to match that of 2015 – when a helicopter with the Shield on board had to U-turn when Leeds’ Ryan Hall scored a match-winning try against Huddersfield Giants – or last season, when Wigan, Catalans Dragons and St Helens all started and finished level on points.

It is understood that the reason for not repeating last year’s finish with all six matches at the same time is the introduction of video referees this season, as there is only capacity for three at a time at Super League’s Wilmslow base.

The other affected matches are Huddersfield v Castleford Tigers, which will also take place on Thursday, and Hull FC v Catalans, which will be played the following day (Saturday, 3pm).

The West Yorkshire derby was switched several weeks ago to give staff at the John Smith’s Stadium more time to prepare for that Saturday’s football fixture between Huddersfield Town and Northampton Town.

This match has no bearing on league placings, with Huddersfield and Castleford guaranteed to finish ninth and tenth respectively.

Hull’s tie with Catalans has been moved at the request of Sky, and could potentially see the Dragons know the margin of victory required to make the play-offs.

Leigh will secure the final play-off spot if they beat St Helens, who are virtually in the six alongside Wigan, Hull KR, Warrington and Salford thanks to a vastly superior points difference to their persuants, but a defeat would allow Leeds or Catalans to pounce.

