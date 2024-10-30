Siosiua Taukeiaho’s wage demands preventing new club from signing ex-Catalans Dragons man

SIOSIUA TAUKEIAHO’S wage demands are preventing his former club, Sydney Roosters, from signing the former Catalans Dragons man.

Taukeiaho was one of three Catalans players given the elbow after travelling to a concert before feigning illness to avoid training earlier in the 2024 Super League season.

Taukeiaho looked like he would be heading to the Canterbury Bulldogs at the end of the 2023 Super League season, but that move fell through due to injury.

And the veteran forward was said to be in the sights of the Bulldogs once more in July this year, before that once again failed to materialise because the June 30 deadline for players to join clubs had already passed.

However, the Roosters, according to The Daily Telegraph, have been in secret talks with their former Tongan powerhouse about potentially rejoining the club where he made 168 appearances and won two NRL Grand Finals.

That being said, Taukeiaho is asking for a $500,000 contract – something which the Roosters are unwilling to provide.

And unless the 32-year-old accepts a lesser wage, Taukeiaho still look to be without a club for the foreseeable future.

