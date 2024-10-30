WIGAN WARRIORS halfback Harry Smith “could be at the top of the list” for NRL clubs, according to Fox Sports.

Smith’s rise has been meteoric for Wigan and he starred during the 2024 season, helping the Warriors to the quadruple of the World Club Challenge, Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield and the Super League Grand Final.

Of course, the halfback’s performances haven’t gone unnoticed, and, with Shaun Wane calling up Smith to the England squad for the nation’s two-game Test Series, the 24-year-old has been thrust further into the limelight.

Now Fox Sports believes that Smith will be at the forefront of NRL clubs’ minds when thinking about adding a new playmaker.

The report says: “Given the current shortage of halves in the NRL, clubs are always on the lookout for playmaking talent.

“Lewis Dodd is set to arrive at the Rabbitohs in 2025, and George Williams has previously enjoyed a successful stint at the Raiders before returning home.

“So, who could be the next English half to make the move across the pond? Wigan’s Harry Smith could be at the top of that list.”

After explaining Smith’s contribution to Wigan, Fox Sports then concluded with: “He’s previously been on the radar of a host of NRL clubs and strong performances for England could see recruitment managers come knocking in the hopes of an early release.”

However, getting any such early release would be a mighty task given Wigan’s commitment to Smith. For example, Warriors’ chief executive Kris Radlinski said Penrith Panthers hero Nathan Cleary would not get in the Wigan team due to Smith.

“I will probably be the only club (CEO) in the world to say that (Nathan) Cleary wouldn’t get in our team,” Radlinski previously told SEN Radio.

“At the minute, I have a guy at number seven called Harry Smith who had an outstanding Grand Final.

“We have got him long-term and I truly believe that he is our future number seven.

“I love what Cleary has done, the relationship he has built with his father and what he has done for the game but I just don’t think he gets in our team.”

