St Helens duo to be sidelined longer as squads named for Huddersfield Giants clash

St Helens are set to be without both Mark Percival and Tommy Makinson for several more weeks.

Percival has been struggling with a knee injury and has not played since May, while Makinson has missed the past two games with a hamstring issue.

Neither has been named in Saints’ 21-man squad to welcome Huddersfield Giants on Friday, with both expected to remain sidelined for around three more weeks.

A successful appeal against Sione Mata’utia’s suspension means Kristian Woolf has named an unchanged squad for this week’s game, with Lewis Dodd (Achilles) and Matty Foster (knee) their other absentees.

Huddersfield have also named an unchanged group for a clash between two of Super League’s top three.

Ricky Leutele (knee), Chris Hill (calf) and Jack Cogger (hip) are the only players unavailable for Ian Watson.

St Helens v Huddersfield Giants – Friday, 8pm

St Helens: 1 Jack Welsby, 3 Will Hopoate, 5 Regan Grace, 6 Jonny Lomax, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 10 Matty Lees, 11 Sione Mata’utia, 12 Joe Batchelor, 13 Morgan Knowles, 14 Joey Lussick, 15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 16 Curtis Sironen, 17 Agnatius Paasi, 19 Jake Wingfeld, 20 James Bell, 22 Ben Davies, 23 Konrad Hurrell, 24 Dan Norman, 27 Jon Bennison, 29 Daniel Hill.

Huddersfield: 1 Will Pryce, 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 5 Ash Golding, 6 Tui Lolohea, 7 Theo Fages, 9 Danny Levi, 10 Michael Lawrence, 11 Josh Jones, 12 Chris McQueen, 13 Luke Yates, 14 Matty English, 15 Joe Greenwood, 17 Owen Trout, 20 Oliver Wilson, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 23 Oliver Russell, 25 Innes Senior, 26 Nathan Mason, 27 Jack Ashworth, 29 Sam Hewitt, 37 Toby King.