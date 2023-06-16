SIX clubs in for ex-Wakefield Trinity man Lee Gaskell – including Super League side

AS many as six clubs are in for former Wakefield Trinity man Lee Gaskell.

League Express understands that one of those clubs is a mid-table Super League side whilst half a dozen Championship sides are thought to have shown an interest.

One of those Championship clubs is Featherstone Rovers, who have been hit with an injury to Johnathon Ford – sustained in the loss to Toulouse Olympique last weekend – as well as the loan move of Riley Dean to Castleford Tigers.

Another is expected to be Keighley Cougars, who following the exit of Luke Gale, have been searching for new playmakers.

Gaskell has failed to nail down a permanent starting role at Wakefield since moving ahead of the 2022 Super League season from Huddersfield Giants.

Having played at halfback, centre and fullback, Gaskell is aiming to become a halfback starter.