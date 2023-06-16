Super League signings in pipeline for Leigh Leopards as Adrian Lam confirms “communication” with out-of-contract players

MORE signings could be heading the way of the Leigh Leopards, head coach Adrian Lam has hinted.

The Leopards have a small squad but that hasn’t stopped the club from being one of the success stories of Super League 2023 so far.

The likes of Ricky Leutele, Gareth O’Brien and Zak Hardaker all joined the Leigh revolution ahead of the new season, with Lam confirming that talks are underway with all those out of contract at the end of the year.

“All of those are on track, we have been in communication with all involved,” Lam said.

“I think we have recruited really well for next year already. The retention side of it we are close on all ends but I’m quite pleased with where we are at.”

In terms of looking out for fresh blood, Lam confirmed that there could well be new signings heading the Leopards’ way.

“Absolutely (looking for more signings), we are the smallest squad in Super League this year and we have added bit by bit as we have gone along.

“It was important not to rush and sign anyone that was available. They had to meet the criteria with the person they are and the style we want to play.

“We haven’t rushed into that and it has been enjoyable. We are open to two or three more players coming for next season.”

With Leigh sitting inside the top four and with a Challenge Cup semi-final on the horizon against York Knights, some people have been surprised by the brilliance of the Leopards, but not Lam.

“I’m not really surprised, the Challenge Cup is what it is, you have got to have luck in that and last year we played Hull KR. Had we played a month later we would have progressed.

“The timing has been good this year and we are in form at the moment. We are working hard to be a better side.

“In regards to the table we have played well to be in that position and with a lot of improvement left in us. When there have been losses along the way it has helped us develop as a team as well.