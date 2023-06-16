Super League veteran admits he may have played last game for Huddersfield Giants following loan move

SUPER LEAGUE veteran Adam O’Brien has admitted that he may have played his last game for the Huddersfield Giants following his loan move to the Halifax Panthers.

The hooker joined Fax on a loan deal until the end of the season after Adam Milner made the move to the John Smith’s Stadium.

At 29-years-old, O’Brien has made over 100 appearances for the Giants but believes his spell could be now at an end.

“You may be right, I may have played my last game for Huddersfield,” O’Brien said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“The way Watto (Huddersfield boss Ian Watson) is going with the team and the players he has brought in like Adam Milner from Castleford Tigers, I may have played my last game for Huddersfield unless something changes, something injury wise or he calls me back to play.

“I may have played my last game for Huddersfield but I will take it week by week. I will focus on my job for Halifax and if Huddersfield need me I will do a job for them. There is no point over-planning it.”

O’Brien admitted that it would be a ‘shame’ if that is how his Huddersfield career ends.2

“It will be a shame as it has been a big part of my career. Huddersfield took a gamble on me in Super League and I have repaid them and done my best for them.

“It’s not a nice way to finish it, but at the end of the day it is a business.”