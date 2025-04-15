Will St Helens pick George Whitby for Good Friday derby against Wigan Warriors?

IT’S the question on the lips of every St Helens fan in recent days – will George Whitby play in the Good Friday derby?

The 18-year-old was the star of last week’s win over Wakefield Trinity, just his second Super League appearance and third senior game in total for the club that has developed him since the age of 14.

The halfback set up a try and added five goals but it was his kicking game that really caught the eye, pinning the opposition back and putting Saints in control.

Wellens sung Whitby’s praises immediately after, and admitted he had a dilemma on his hands for the big clash with rivals Wigan Warriors next.

Whitby’s call-up came with captain Jonny Lomax resting an ankle injury. It is believed Lomax could have played if necessary, and he is most certainly available again this week.

Wellens said at Monday’s pre-match press conference that he was yet to decide on his selection. Whether that is true or not, he will make the call today (Tuesday).

“I’m not (sure) at this moment in time but what I can say is that the young lad has given me a headache and given me some thinking to do,” said the Saints boss.

“We’ll have our main training session (on Tuesday) and by that point I will have decided who it will be.”

The case in Whitby’s favour is strong, especially after his performance against Wakefield.

More generally, he is exactly the type of number seven they have lacked so far this season since Lewis Dodd’s departure, as prop Alex Walmsley has acknowledged.

“He was calm and collected. As a forward who wants to be directed around the pack, he delivered on that really well,” said Walmsley.

“It’s a part of our game we’ve missed at the start of this year – for whatever reason is not for me to say.

“When you’re not quite getting through your sets and over the advantage line, to have someone like George kick the ball 60 metres as Harry (Smith) does for Wigan, it takes pressure off you as a team.

“He handled the occasion (last week) really well, he believes in his ability, but at the same time he’s a really grounded kid.”

The comparison with Smith is a useful one – the value of such a player has been very evident in all the big games Wigan have won in recent seasons.

Wellens said of Smith: “He is a halfback who controls the game, kicks the ball really well and keep things simple. I thought that’s what George did at the weekend.

“It didn’t take me by surprise. He’s been fantastic over the course of pre-season and really patient for an opportunity. I was delighted with the way he approached the game.”

Another man not surprised by Whitby’s display last week was Wigan boss Matt Peet, a keen surveyor of local talent who has been aware of the prodigy for several years.

“When you’re working in the systems, players come up who you know are good,” said Peet.

“I just remember always hearing he was Saints through and through, so it was never one of those where you ask much more.

“Every time I’ve seen play, he’s got a good skillset and he understands the game.

“He’s had man of the match performances against our scholarship and reserves. I’ve often stood with Paul and watched him play really well.

“A bit like Jack (Farrimond) for us, you recognise good players in other clubs and he’s certainly one of those.”

So what’s the case against him playing on Good Friday?

Ultimately it’s experience – do they throw a player so green into a game and occasion of such magnitude, especially if it’s at the expense of a man like Lomax who has been there and won so many times before?

And do they make what is perhaps not just a selection call for this week, but a signpost of the future and a changing of the guard?

“He’s good enough. There’s no doubt in my mind that he’s good enough,” added Wellens.

“That’s why I played him last week and I’d have no qualms playing him this week.

“It’s a really tough selection call. He gives me a headache but headaches are good.”