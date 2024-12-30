Whitehaven predict extra benefit to signing local talent in 2025

WHITEHAVEN assistant coach James Newton believes the decision to go local as a key plank of the recruitment policy for the forthcoming League One campaign will bring benefits off the pitch as well as on it.

Having had major financial issues in recent years, the relegated Cumbrian club have opted for a reset as they plot a path towards becoming a more sustainable operation.

Rather than recruit from overseas, a feature of their five years in the Championship following promotion as third-tier champions in 2019, incoming coach Anthony Murray has stayed much closer to home.

While eight players have followed him from Workington, less than ten miles away and where he was team chief for the last two seasons, the former Barrow, North Wales Crusaders and Gloucestershire All Golds coach has also dug deep into the area’s busy amateur scene.

Whitehaven’s signing of Wath Brow Hornets hooker and recent England Community Lions tourist Ellison Holgate means Murray has 13 players stepping up from the Cumbrian community game.

They others are backs Jack Kellett and Jay Weatherill (both Hensingham) and Jack Newbegin (Millom) and forwards Jake Pearce (Wath Brow), Aaron Turnbull (Egremont Rangers), Josh Blinkhorn and Rio McQuistan (both Millom), Clarke Chambers, Karl Garner and Mason Lewthwaite (all Kells), Ellis Nixon (Seaton Rangers) and Tom Farren (Roose Pioneers).

Murray is a former player and coach at Millom, who like Egremont, Hensingham, Kells and Wath Brow play in the National Conference League, with Barrow-based Roose operating in the North West Men’s League.

Seaton were in the NCL, but have moved to the Cumberland League for 2025.

Newton, who captained Whitehaven last season and is to work alongside Murray and his right-hand man Neil Frazer as he recovers from a serious neck injury, started out at Millom and had helped out on the coaching side there in recent years.

“The amateur game is big up here, and there are a lot of good players out there, so it has always made sense to sign some of them up,” he said.

“It’s become more important as the club work to get back on an even keel, and hopefully Muzza (Murray) and Neil, who have good links with the various clubs, have found a few gems.

“It’s probably going to take some time for them to adjust to the professional game, but we will do everything we can to help them with the transition, and the club have made it clear this is a long-term project.

“The other benefit is that there is a lot of interest in the amateur game, and I think Cumbrian products out on the pitch will help with footfall through the gates.”

