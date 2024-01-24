Featherstone Rovers swoop for Bradford Bulls forward

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have swooped for Bradford Bulls forward Brad England.



England came through the Castleford system and played five games for Rovers and seven for Gloucestershire All Golds, before joining Doncaster for a four year spell. He subsequently signed for Bradford in 2020 where he has been a central figure, 47 appearances for the club.

The 29-year-old will now leave for Featherstone after approaching Bradford for a release.

Brad England said: “I have really enjoyed my time at Bradford and would like to thank the players, staff, fans and sponsors for their support for me and family over the years.

“However I felt the time was right to look for another opportunity and I would like to thank Eamon and Jason for being supportive and accommodating. I wish the club the best of luck moving forward.”

Bradford head coach Eamon O’Carroll said: “When Brad approached us and expressed he wanted to explore other playing opportunities we understood it was important to support him.

“Although he was a valued member of the squad and will be missed, Brad and his families happiness has to come first.

“Myself and Brad have had a number of conversations over the last month and we have offered to support him but he now feels this is the right time to move on.

“I wish him and his young family all the best in the future.”

Meanwhile, Featherstone boss James Ford said: “We’ve made no secret about our intentions to continue strengthening our squad throughout 2024 and we see Brad as a part of this process.

“He’s a tough uncompromising player who bases his game on effort and his strength of carry. He will provide competition for us both in middle and edge back-row positions.

“We’re looking forward to working with another local player.”

