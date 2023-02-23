St Helens star Jack Welsby has his say on potential NRL move

IT’S fair to say that there is one man’s name on everyone’s lips in both hemispheres at present.

That man is Jack Welsby, whose performance in the World Club Challenge win over the Penrith Panthers set shockwaves round the NRL.

At just 21, Welsby is one of the brightest talents in rugby league with three Grand Final successes and one Challenge Cup under his belt.

But, in recent weeks, the Saints dynamo has reportedly been attracting the eye of NRL clubs, The Mole at the Wide World of Sports reported last week.

Now, Welsby has had his say on a potential move.

“It is not something I have given much thought too,” Welsby told NRL.com. “The success that we have had at St Helens is all I have really thought about.

“We have gone far and we want to continue, and make it five this year, after facing the Panthers. I just want to get on with it, play rugby and see what happens.

“I am only young there is plenty of time to make those decisions down the line, but for now I am focused on playing with St Helens and winning more trophies.”

Welsby’s Saints go up against the Castleford Tigers on Sunday, hoping to replicate that steely determination that helped them on their way to being crowned world champions.