Super League refereeing appointments confirmed as Liam Moore and Jack Smith get big games

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us and what a weekend of rugby league it promises to be!
Hull KR and Salford Red Devils and Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves will kick things off on Friday night before Castleford Tigers travel to Hull FC and Wigan Warriors make the trip to Catalans Dragons on Saturday evening.
Wind the clock forward to Sunday and London Broncos will host Leeds Rhinos whilst Huddersfield Giants host St Helens.
But, who will officiate the fixtures?
Hull KR v Salford Red Devils
30th August, KO: 20:00
M Com: T. Randerson
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: D. Frederick
Touch Judge 1: W. Turley
Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts
Video Referee: J. Vella
Time Keeper: M. Hawkes
Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves
30th August, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Taberner
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: A. Williams
Touch Judge 1: M. Griffiths
Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Time Keeper: P. Smith
Hull FC v Castleford Tigers
31st August, KO: 15:00
M Com: M. Hawkes
Referee: L. Rush
Reserve Referee: I. Arnold
Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold
Touch Judge 2: T. Jones
Video Referee: A. Moore
Time Keeper: T. Randerson
Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors
31st August, KO: 21:00
M Com: V. Jenkins
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: F. Figueras
Touch Judge 1: M. Craven
Touch Judge 2: G. Poumes
Video Referee: T. Grant
Time Keeper: P. Jenkins
Huddersfield Giants v St Helens
01st September, KO: 15:00
M Com: P. Hewitt
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: N. Bennett
Touch Judge 1: G. Jones
Touch Judge 2: N. Horton
Video Referee: J. Smith
Time Keeper: P. Crashley
London Broncos v Leeds Rhinos
01st September, KO: 15:00
M Com: D. Moss
Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Referee: H. Winnard
Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 2: R. Cox
Video Referee: L. Moore
Time Keeper: A. Creasey
