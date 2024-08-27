Super League refereeing appointments confirmed as Liam Moore and Jack Smith get big games

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us and what a weekend of rugby league it promises to be!

Hull KR and Salford Red Devils and Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves will kick things off on Friday night before Castleford Tigers travel to Hull FC and Wigan Warriors make the trip to Catalans Dragons on Saturday evening.

Wind the clock forward to Sunday and London Broncos will host Leeds Rhinos whilst Huddersfield Giants host St Helens.

But, who will officiate the fixtures?

Hull KR v Salford Red Devils

30th August, KO: 20:00

M Com: T. Randerson

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: D. Frederick

Touch Judge 1: W. Turley

Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts

Video Referee: J. Vella

Time Keeper: M. Hawkes

Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves

30th August, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Taberner

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Williams

Touch Judge 1: M. Griffiths

Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Time Keeper: P. Smith

Hull FC v Castleford Tigers

31st August, KO: 15:00

M Com: M. Hawkes

Referee: L. Rush

Reserve Referee: I. Arnold

Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold

Touch Judge 2: T. Jones

Video Referee: A. Moore

Time Keeper: T. Randerson

Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors

31st August, KO: 21:00

M Com: V. Jenkins

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: F. Figueras

Touch Judge 1: M. Craven

Touch Judge 2: G. Poumes

Video Referee: T. Grant

Time Keeper: P. Jenkins

Huddersfield Giants v St Helens

01st September, KO: 15:00

M Com: P. Hewitt

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: N. Bennett

Touch Judge 1: G. Jones

Touch Judge 2: N. Horton

Video Referee: J. Smith

Time Keeper: P. Crashley

London Broncos v Leeds Rhinos

01st September, KO: 15:00

M Com: D. Moss

Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Referee: H. Winnard

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: R. Cox

Video Referee: L. Moore

Time Keeper: A. Creasey

