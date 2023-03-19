Wakefield Trinity slip to heartbreaking Golden Point loss against Salford Red Devils

WAKEFIELD TRINITY slipped to their fifth consecutive Super League defeat with a heartbreaking Golden Point loss to the Salford Red Devils.

Tim Lafai was withdrawn before kick-off due to injury as Paul Rowley’s side suffered yet another damning blow.

Salford began the brighter of the two sides with Ryan Brierley sending over Matty Costello for the opening try as Marc Sneyd converted for a 6-0 lead.

The visitors, however, turned the game on its head with two tries in 12 minutes. Corey Hall was sent over by Jorge Taufua before Reece Lyne took Mason Lino’s offload to send Trinity into a 10-6 lead.

Salford hit back just before half-time through Chris Atkin with Sneyd’s second conversion making it 12-10 at the break.

It was incredibly close after the break with Lino’s penalty levelling the scores with ten minutes go.

Sneyd slotted over a drop goal with eight minutes to go before Lino did exactly the same as the clock wound down.

That meant that the fixture went into Golden Point, with Sneyd sending over the winning drop-goal for a 14-13 win.

Salford Red Devils

1 Ryan Brierley

2 Ken Sio

28 Deon Cross

24 Matty Costello

22 Rhys Williams

6 Brodie Croft

7 Marc Sneyd

8 Jack Ormondroyd

9 Andy Ackers

10 King Vuniyayawa

17 Shane Wright

3 Kallum Watkins

14 Chris Atkin

Substitutes

12 Sam Stone

15 Danny Addy

16 Tyler Dupree

19 Adam Sidlow

Tries: Costello, Atkin

Goals: Sneyd 2/2

Drop goals: Sneyd 2

Wakefield Trinity

15 Liam Kay

2 Jorge Taufua

3 Corey Hall

4 Reece Lyne

18 Lee Kershaw

20 Morgan Smith

7 Mason Lino

17 Renouf Atoni

9 Liam Hood

10 Jai Whitbread

11 Matty Ashurst

13 Jay Pitts

14 Jordy Crowther

Substitutes

8 Eddie Battye

24 Harry Bowes

25 Sam Eseh

Sam Hewitt

Tries: Hall, Lyne

Goals: Lino 2/3

Drop goals: Lino