Wakefield Trinity slip to heartbreaking Golden Point loss against Salford Red Devils

WAKEFIELD TRINITY slipped to their fifth consecutive Super League defeat with a heartbreaking Golden Point loss to the Salford Red Devils.
Tim Lafai was withdrawn before kick-off due to injury as Paul Rowley’s side suffered yet another damning blow.
Salford began the brighter of the two sides with Ryan Brierley sending over Matty Costello for the opening try as Marc Sneyd converted for a 6-0 lead.
The visitors, however, turned the game on its head with two tries in 12 minutes. Corey Hall was sent over by Jorge Taufua before Reece Lyne took Mason Lino’s offload to send Trinity into a 10-6 lead.
Salford hit back just before half-time through Chris Atkin with Sneyd’s second conversion making it 12-10 at the break.
It was incredibly close after the break with Lino’s penalty levelling the scores with ten minutes go.
Sneyd slotted over a drop goal with eight minutes to go before Lino did exactly the same as the clock wound down.
That meant that the fixture went into Golden Point, with Sneyd sending over the winning drop-goal for a 14-13 win.
Salford Red Devils
1 Ryan Brierley
2 Ken Sio
28 Deon Cross
24 Matty Costello
22 Rhys Williams
6 Brodie Croft
7 Marc Sneyd
8 Jack Ormondroyd
9 Andy Ackers
10 King Vuniyayawa
17 Shane Wright
3 Kallum Watkins
14 Chris Atkin
Substitutes
12 Sam Stone
15 Danny Addy
16 Tyler Dupree
19 Adam Sidlow
Tries: Costello, Atkin
Goals: Sneyd 2/2
Drop goals: Sneyd 2
Wakefield Trinity
15 Liam Kay
2 Jorge Taufua
3 Corey Hall
4 Reece Lyne
18 Lee Kershaw
20 Morgan Smith
7 Mason Lino
17 Renouf Atoni
9 Liam Hood
10 Jai Whitbread
11 Matty Ashurst
13 Jay Pitts
14 Jordy Crowther
Substitutes
8 Eddie Battye
24 Harry Bowes
25 Sam Eseh
Sam Hewitt
Tries: Hall, Lyne
Goals: Lino 2/3
Drop goals: Lino