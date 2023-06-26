Son of former Hull FC and Wigan Warriors wrecking ball Iafeta Paleaaesina signs with Super League scholarship side

YOU look back at the rugby league players of the late 1990s and early 2000s and you see the children of those stars start to make their way through.

Some such as Jack Sinfield, Morgan Gannon, Will Pryce, Jarrod O’Connor and Ben McNamara – to name just a few – have become established Super League stars in recent years.

Others such as Oliver Stankevitch, Dacx Jones-Buchanan, Lukas Mason and Lewis Peacock are making their way through the scholarship sides in a bid to become professional rugby league players.

Another name to add to that ever-growing list is Caleb Paleaaesina – son of the former Hull FC, Wigan Warriors and Salford wrecking ball Iafeta, who demolished numerous Super League defences between 2006 and 2016.

Iafeta Paleaaesina made 145 appearances for Wigan between 2006 and 2010 before moving on to Salford where he made another 45.

A short spell with Limoux Grizzlies was followed by a three-year spell at Hull FC where he made just shy of 50 appearances.

Terrorising defences, ‘Feka’ had the ability to skittle defenders left, right and centre with his powerful frame.

Now, it’s the turn of son Caleb, who has just pen to paper on a scholarship deal with Hull FC, hoping to follow in his father’s footsteps.