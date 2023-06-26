Warrington Wolves respond to Justin Holbrook link after ex-St Helens man axed by Gold Coast Titans

LAST Thursday night, Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks linked former St Helens head coach Justin Holbrook with a return to Super League.

Three Super League clubs were named as being interested according to Brooks: Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves and Huddersfield Giants.

However, League Express understands that there is no truth in Warrington being linked with a move for Holbrook with current head coach Daryl Powell safe in his role at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The Wolves have endured a tough run of form which culminated in a 23-14 loss to Castleford Tigers – Powell’s old side – on Friday night, with Warrington letting the opportunity to go top slip by.

The Tigers, meanwhile, picked up just their fourth win of the season with ex-Warrington man Gareth Widdop in integral form.

Powell and the decision to appoint him came under fire by Wolves’ fans in 2022 with the Cheshire club finishing 11th in the Super League table.

Warrington started the 2023 Super League season like a house on fire, winning their first eight games, but the Wolves have now lost six games in league and cup.

Meanwhile, Holbrook himself was sacked by the Gold Coast Titans last week with the club sitting outside the top eight finals spots.