Super League club reportedly “quickly ended” negotiations with Kruise Leeming due to being “too expensive”

KRUISE LEEMING will be a Wigan Warriors player from 2024 onwards, having signed a multi-year deal with the Lancashire club.

However, there was a time when it appeared as though the Eswatini-born hooker would sign for Catalans Dragons after being linked with the French club for a number of months.

That being said, French publication L’Independant has dismissed claims that the Dragons were close to signing Leeming and have instead reported that the hooker was “much too expensive”.

L’Independant continued: “The Catalans quickly ended the negotiations, not wanting to make Kruise Leeming a marquee player.”

It remains to be seen what direction the Dragons will now go in regarding the number nine position with Michael McIlorum’s future as a player still uncertain.

Of course, McIlorum will be staying on at the Stade Gilbert Brutus in some kind of capacity, but whether that will be in 2024 still remains to be seen.