First televised Challenge Cup fixture revealed

THE BBC has chosen its first Challenge Cup fixture to be broadcasted in 2025.
The fixture between National Conference League Premier Division sides Waterhead Warriors and Leigh Miners Rangers has been selected for broadcast by the BBC.
That tie will not be broadcast on either BBC One or Two, but instead shown on iPlayer, the BBC Sport app/online and also via the BBC red button.
The fixture will kick-off at 12.30pm on Saturday, January 11th.
First Round Challenge Cup draw
West Hull vs Edinburgh Eagles
London Chargers vs Oulton Raiders
Longhorns (Ireland) vs Ince Rose Bridge
Lock Lane vs Doncaster Toll Bar
Hammersmith Hills Hoists vs Siddal
Waterhead Warriors vs Leigh Miners Rangers
Police vs York Acorn
Aberavon Fighting Irish (Wales) vs Blackbrook
Mirfield vs Royal Navy
Crossfields vs Maryport (Cumberland)
British Army vs RAF
Stanley Rangers vs Hunslet ARLFC
West Bowling vs Wath Brow Hornets
Dewsbury Moor vs Haresfinch
Eastern Rhinos (Colchester) vs Wests Warriors
Rochdale Mayfield vs Telford Raiders
Thatto Heath vs Orrell St James
Second Round Challenge Cup draw
Police/York Acorn vs London Chargers/Oulton Raiders
Halifax Panthers vs Thatto Heath/Orrell St James
Dewsbury Moor/Haresfinch vs Dewsbury Rams
Barrow Raiders vs Crossfields/Maryport
Mirfield/Royal Navy vs Workington Town
London Broncos vs Goole Vikings
Lock Lane/Doncaster Toll Bar vs Hunslet
Waterhead Warriors/Leigh Miners Rangers vs Featherstone Rovers
Eastern Rhinos/Wests Warriors vs British Army/RAF
Whitehaven vs Swinton Lions
Stanley Rangers/Hunslet ARLFC vs West Hull/Edinburgh Eagles
Rochdale Hornets vs Widnes Vikings
Oldham vs Rochdale Mayfield/Telford Raiders
Keighley Cougars vs York Knights
Sheffield Eagles vs West Bowling/Wath Brow Hornets
Bradford Bulls vs Doncaster
Aberavon Fighting Irish/Blackbrook vs Longhorns/Ince Rose Bridge
Midlands Hurricanes vs Hammersmith Hills Hoists/Siddal
Cornwall vs North Wales Crusaders
Newcastle Thunder vs Batley Bulldogs
Click here to get the digital edition of League Express
Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express
League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.